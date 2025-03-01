Kings at Blues projected lineups

KINGS (31-18-8) at BLUES (28-26-6)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, KCAL
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Alex Laferriere
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
Brandt Clarke
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas
Injured: None
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Nick Leddy
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Tyler Tucker
Injured: None
Status report
The Kings did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 6-2 loss at the Dallas Stars on Friday. ... Rittich could start after Kuemper made 26 saves Friday. ... Los Angeles could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... The Blues are expected to dress the same 18 skaters for the third straight game.