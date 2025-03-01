Kings at Blues projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (31-18-8) at BLUES (28-26-6)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, KCAL

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Alex Laferriere

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

Brandt Clarke

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: None

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Nick Leddy

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Tyler Tucker

Injured: None

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 6-2 loss at the Dallas Stars on Friday. ... Rittich could start after Kuemper made 26 saves Friday. ... Los Angeles could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... The Blues are expected to dress the same 18 skaters for the third straight game.

