Kings at Kraken projected lineups 

KINGS (25-12-5) at KRAKEN (19-24-3)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, KCAL
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Trevor Lewis -- Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas
Injured: Alex Laferriere (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle)
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Andre Burakovsky -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Eeli Tolvanen
John Hayden -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour
Jamie Oleksiak -- Joshua Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Tye Kartye, Gustav Olofsson
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Status report
Laferriere, a forward, could miss his second straight game. … The Kings could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Tanev took part in the Kraken morning skate Saturday and will be a game-time decision after missing a 2-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday because of illness.