Kings at Kraken projected lineups 

KINGS (25-12-5) at KRAKEN (19-24-3)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, KCAL

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Trevor Lewis -- Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas

Injured: Alex Laferriere (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Andre Burakovsky -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Eeli Tolvanen

John Hayden -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak -- Joshua Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Tye Kartye, Gustav Olofsson

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report

Laferriere, a forward, could miss his second straight game. … The Kings could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Tanev took part in the Kraken morning skate Saturday and will be a game-time decision after missing a 2-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday because of illness.

