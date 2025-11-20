Kings at Sharks projected lineups

KINGS (10-6-4) at SHARKS (9-8-3)

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN360

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere

Joel Armia -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Phoenix Copley

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius, Darcy Kuemper

Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Adam Gaudette -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Shakir Mukhamadullin

Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)

Status report

The Kings placed Doughty on injured reserve Thursday; the defenseman is week to week. ... Copley was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League and will back up Forsberg; Kuemper is healthy, but the goalie was given a day off and is expected to start against the Boston Bruins on Friday. ... Kuzmenko, a forward, will return after being a healthy scratch for three games. ... Klingberg and Liljegren, each a defenseman, will return; Klingberg was a healthy scratch for a 3-2 overtime win against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday Liljegren has been a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Defensemen Leddy and Mukhamadullin each will be a healthy scratch Thursday.

