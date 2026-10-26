Kings at Rangers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KINGS (2-5-2) at RANGERS (7-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; ABTV, NHLN, MSG, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Erik Haula -- Scott Laughton -- Taylor Ward

Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry

Erik Gustafsson -- Brandt Clarke

Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty

Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jared Wright, Cody Ceci

Injured: Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Kevin Fiala (leg surgery), Mats Zuccarello (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Will Cuylle -- Noah Laba -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Luke Glendening -- Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Marcus Pettersson -- Sean Durzi

Alberts Smits -- Braden Schneider

James Reimer

Dylan Garand

Scratched: Scott Morrow, Matt Rempe

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Joonas Korpisalo (lower body), Joseph Veleno (lower body)

Status report

Zuccarello will not play because of a lingering upper-body injury that originally kept the forward out for three games from Oct. 10-17. … Byfield could return to the lineup after missing the past two games because of an upper-body injury. If he can't play, it's possible Ceci, a defenseman, gets into the lineup and the Kings go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Reimer will make his first start with the Rangers. The 38-year-old signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with New York on Sunday after playing one game with Hartford of the American Hockey League on a professional tryout contract. He made 35 saves in a 2-0 win against Providence on Friday. … Dorofeyev was moved to the third line late in the Rangers' 7-4 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. He had been a regular in New York's top-six forward group since the start of the season. Bjorkstrand will start the game in the top-six instead.

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