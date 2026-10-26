Kings at Rangers projected lineups

KINGS (2-5-2) at RANGERS (7-5-1)
7 p.m. ET; ABTV, NHLN, MSG, TVAS
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia
Erik Haula -- Scott Laughton -- Taylor Ward
Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry
Erik Gustafsson -- Brandt Clarke
Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty
Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jared Wright, Cody Ceci
Injured: Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Kevin Fiala (leg surgery), Mats Zuccarello (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Will Cuylle -- Noah Laba -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Eeli Tolvanen -- Luke Glendening -- Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Marcus Pettersson -- Sean Durzi
Alberts Smits -- Braden Schneider
James Reimer
Dylan Garand
Scratched: Scott Morrow, Matt Rempe
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Joonas Korpisalo (lower body), Joseph Veleno (lower body)
Status report
Zuccarello will not play because of a lingering upper-body injury that originally kept the forward out for three games from Oct. 10-17. … Byfield could return to the lineup after missing the past two games because of an upper-body injury. If he can't play, it's possible Ceci, a defenseman, gets into the lineup and the Kings go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Reimer will make his first start with the Rangers. The 38-year-old signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with New York on Sunday after playing one game with Hartford of the American Hockey League on a professional tryout contract. He made 35 saves in a 2-0 win against Providence on Friday. … Dorofeyev was moved to the third line late in the Rangers' 7-4 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. He had been a regular in New York's top-six forward group since the start of the season. Bjorkstrand will start the game in the top-six instead.