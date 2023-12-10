Kings at Rangers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (16-4-4) at RANGERS (18-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; BSW, MSG

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe   

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala         

Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere     

Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte -- Arthur Kaliyev   

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty       

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy 

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence  

Pheonix Copley

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jaret-Anderson Dolan, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jonny Brodzinski

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Blake Wheeler

Jimmy Vesey -- Riley Nash -- Tyler Pitlick

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick 

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Zac Jones

Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body), Barclay Goodrow (upper body)

Status report

Copley is expected to start after Talbot made 27 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday. … Goodrow, a forward, is day to day and hasn't been ruled out from playing against the Kings. He did not play in the Rangers' 4-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday. … Quick is expected to start against the Kings for the first time. He played for the Kings from 2007-23 and is their all-time leader in games played (743), wins (370) and shutouts (57).

