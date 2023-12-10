Kings at Rangers

KINGS (16-4-4) at RANGERS (18-6-1)
7 p.m. ET; BSW, MSG
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte -- Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Pheonix Copley
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jaret-Anderson Dolan, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jonny Brodzinski
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Blake Wheeler
Jimmy Vesey -- Riley Nash -- Tyler Pitlick
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Zac Jones
Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body), Barclay Goodrow (upper body)
Status report
Copley is expected to start after Talbot made 27 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday. … Goodrow, a forward, is day to day and hasn't been ruled out from playing against the Kings. He did not play in the Rangers' 4-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday. … Quick is expected to start against the Kings for the first time. He played for the Kings from 2007-23 and is their all-time leader in games played (743), wins (370) and shutouts (57).