Kings at Devils projected lineups

KINGS (17-8-3) at DEVILS (18-10-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG
Kings projected lineup
Trevor Moore -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte -- Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas
Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier - Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Isaac Poulter
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid, Colton White
Injured: Curtis Lazar (knee), Jake Allen (upper body)
Status report
The Kings held an optional skate on Thursday, but are likely to use 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Haula did not participate in the skate but is expected to play. ... Allen will miss his second straight game, but the goalie did skate on his own Thursday. "We'll see where he's at going into practice [Friday] and make a determination from there," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said of Allen's injury. White, a defenseman, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League but will not play.