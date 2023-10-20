Dubois scores twice in 12 seconds, Kings defeat Wild

Dubois gave the Kings a 3-2 lead at 19:02 of the first period after deflecting in a shot from Kevin Fiala. Dubois scored again from the slot at 19:14 to make it 4-2 after Fiala forced a turnover on a clearing attempt from Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

Anze Kopitar had an assist in his franchise-tying 1,296th game (Dustin Brown), and Trevor Moore scored in his third straight game for Los Angeles (2-1-1). Cam Talbot made 29 saves.

Connor Dewar and Kirill Kaprizov scored, and Fleury made 20 saves for Minnesota (2-2-0).

Carl Grundstrom put the Kings ahead 1-0 at 2:39 of the first period with a snap shot from the right circle.

Dewar tied it 1-1 at 6:21 on a rebound off a puck that careened off the stanchion to him in front.

Kaprizov gave the Wild a 2-1 lead 8:00, deflecting in a one-timer from Jonas Brodin at the point.

The Kings issued a coach’s challenges of offsides on the Kaprizov goal, but video review determined no offsides occurred and the goal stood.

Vladislav Gavrikov tied it 2-2 at 15:46, scoring on a rebound with a backhander in the slot.

Moore scored at 10:13 of the third period to extend the lead to 5-2 following Dubois’ goals.

Joel Eriksson Ek cut it to 5-3 at 14:38, completed the 2-on-1 with Marcus Johansson, but Adrian Kempe made it 6-3 at 17:41, scoring his first goal of the season into an empty net.

Blake Lizotte also scored his first goal of the season with a short-handed, empty-net goal at 18:52 for the 7-3 final.