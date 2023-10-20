Latest News

Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues

Ruzicka, Flames recover for win against Sabres

Atkinson scores 2, Flyers shut down Oilers

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Bobrovsky makes 29 saves, Panthers defeat Maple Leafs in home opener

Kucherov scores twice, Lightning top Canucks to end 3-game skid

Forsberg gets 1st goal since injury, Predators ease past Rangers

Eichel, Golden Knights defeat Jets, win 5th straight to start season

NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Buzz: Carlsson to make NHL debut for Ducks

2023 Heritage Classic to be latest in long tradition of ‘amazing’ NHL outdoor games

nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

Ryan Huska talks Calgary Flames on atTheRink podcast

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 2

O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program

Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks

NHL On Tap News and Notes October 19

Dubois scores twice in 12 seconds, Kings defeat Wild

Moore has goal in 3rd straight game, Kempe gets 1st of season

Recap: Kings at Wild 10.19.23

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals in a 12-second span in the first period, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Minnesota Wild 7-3 at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.

Dubois gave the Kings a 3-2 lead at 19:02 of the first period after deflecting in a shot from Kevin Fiala. Dubois scored again from the slot at 19:14 to make it 4-2 after Fiala forced a turnover on a clearing attempt from Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

Anze Kopitar had an assist in his franchise-tying 1,296th game (Dustin Brown), and Trevor Moore scored in his third straight game for Los Angeles (2-1-1). Cam Talbot made 29 saves.

Connor Dewar and Kirill Kaprizov scored, and Fleury made 20 saves for Minnesota (2-2-0).

Carl Grundstrom put the Kings ahead 1-0 at 2:39 of the first period with a snap shot from the right circle.

Dewar tied it 1-1 at 6:21 on a rebound off a puck that careened off the stanchion to him in front.

Kaprizov gave the Wild a 2-1 lead 8:00, deflecting in a one-timer from Jonas Brodin at the point.

The Kings issued a coach’s challenges of offsides on the Kaprizov goal, but video review determined no offsides occurred and the goal stood.

Vladislav Gavrikov tied it 2-2 at 15:46, scoring on a rebound with a backhander in the slot.

Moore scored at 10:13 of the third period to extend the lead to 5-2 following Dubois’ goals. 

Joel Eriksson Ek cut it to 5-3 at 14:38, completed the 2-on-1 with Marcus Johansson, but Adrian Kempe made it 6-3 at 17:41, scoring his first goal of the season into an empty net.

Blake Lizotte also scored his first goal of the season with a short-handed, empty-net goal at 18:52 for the 7-3 final.