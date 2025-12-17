Kings at Panthers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KINGS (14-9-9) at PANTHERS (17-13-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SCRIPPS, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Moore

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Jeff Mallott -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Phillip Danault (illness)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich

Jesper Boqvist -- Luke Kunin -- Noah Gregor

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Status report

Kuemper, a goalie, is not with the Kings after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday, one day after he was injured during a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars. Copley was recalled from Ontario of the Hockey League on an emergency basis and will serve as the backup. … Byfield will play after being unavailable Monday because of an illness; Danault, a center, could miss his third straight game. … Forsling did not participate in the morning skate but is expected to play. He left a 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday early in the third period.

