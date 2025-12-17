Kings at Panthers projected lineups

KINGS (14-9-9) at PANTHERS (17-13-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SCRIPPS, TVAS
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia
Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Moore
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Jeff Mallott -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Phillip Danault (illness)
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich
Jesper Boqvist -- Luke Kunin -- Noah Gregor
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jack Studnicka
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Status report
Kuemper, a goalie, is not with the Kings after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday, one day after he was injured during a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars. Copley was recalled from Ontario of the Hockey League on an emergency basis and will serve as the backup. … Byfield will play after being unavailable Monday because of an illness; Danault, a center, could miss his third straight game. … Forsling did not participate in the morning skate but is expected to play. He left a 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday early in the third period.