Kings at Oilers projected lineups

KINGS (18-15-10) at OILERS (22-16-6)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Jeff Malott -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Taylor Ward

Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Samuel Helenius -- Andre Lee

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Jacob Moverare

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Cole Guttman, Corey Perry

Injured: Joel Armia (lower body), Anze Kopitar (upper body), Trevor Moore (upper body)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Isaac Howard -- Jack Roslovic -- Matthew Savoie

Mattias Janmark -- Curtis Lazar -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Spencer Stastney -- Alec Regula

Connor Ingram

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Andrew Mangiapane

Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 5-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday; they are expected once again to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Jarry skated with the Oilers for the first time since being injured during a 3-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Dec. 18; the goalie remains on long-term injured reserve ... Regula will enter the lineup. ... Edmonton loaned defenseman Riley Stillman to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Saturday.