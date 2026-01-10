Kings at Oilers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KINGS (18-15-10) at OILERS (22-16-6)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Jeff Malott -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Taylor Ward

Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Samuel Helenius -- Andre Lee

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Jacob Moverare

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Cole Guttman, Corey Perry

Injured: Joel Armia (lower body), Anze Kopitar (upper body), Trevor Moore (upper body)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Isaac Howard -- Jack Roslovic -- Matthew Savoie

Mattias Janmark -- Curtis Lazar -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Spencer Stastney -- Alec Regula

Connor Ingram

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Andrew Mangiapane

Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 5-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday; they are expected once again to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Jarry skated with the Oilers for the first time since being injured during a 3-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Dec. 18; the goalie remains on long-term injured reserve ... Regula will enter the lineup. ... Edmonton loaned defenseman Riley Stillman to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Slavin to return from upper-body injury for Hurricanes against Kraken

Stadium Series in Tampa NHL's most ambitious outdoor game ever

NHL unveils climate-controlled tent for Stadium Series rink build

Rogers unveils ‘The Great Canadian Jersey’ campaign

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Schmaltz has 3 points, Mammoth top Blues for 3rd straight win

Scheifele scores twice, Jets end 11-game slide with win against Kings

Ovechkin, Capitals defeat Blackhawks in Bedard return

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Penguins seek 7th straight win

Olympic gold medal favorites discussed by NHL.com staff

NHL, Panthers unveil synthetic ice rink as Winter Classic legacy project

NHL EDGE stats behind Kane reaching 500-goal mark for Red Wings

Bedard to return for Blackhawks against Capitals

Avalanche to air animated program to raise money for service dogs

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 9

Zadorov finding home with Bruins after adjustment period