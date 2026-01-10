Kings at Oilers projected lineups

KINGS (18-15-10) at OILERS (22-16-6)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Jeff Malott -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Taylor Ward
Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Samuel Helenius -- Andre Lee
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Jacob Moverare
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Cole Guttman, Corey Perry
Injured: Joel Armia (lower body), Anze Kopitar (upper body), Trevor Moore (upper body)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen
Isaac Howard -- Jack Roslovic -- Matthew Savoie
Mattias Janmark -- Curtis Lazar -- Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson
Spencer Stastney -- Alec Regula
Connor Ingram
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Andrew Mangiapane
Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Status report
The Kings did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 5-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday; they are expected once again to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Jarry skated with the Oilers for the first time since being injured during a 3-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Dec. 18; the goalie remains on long-term injured reserve ... Regula will enter the lineup. ... Edmonton loaned defenseman Riley Stillman to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Saturday.