Kopitar, Kings defeat Oilers in OT in Game 2 to even West 1st Round series

Adrian Kempe scored two goals, and Byfield had two assists for the Kings, who are the No. 3 seed from the Pacific Division. Cam Talbot made 27 saves.

“He had a big hand in winning us the hockey game tonight,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said of his goaltender. “I heard [the Talbot chants] prior to the game, so what do you say? The fans are on him, he goes in there, he wins us the hockey game.

“You get to overtime, he makes some big saves, and the guys leave with the win and now we’re squared up. So, I would say he’s done his job pretty well.”

Dylan Holloway scored two goals, and Leon Draisaitl and Mattias Janmark each had two assists for the Oilers, who are the No. 2 seed from the Pacific. Skinner made 21 saves.

"I think there's a lot to clean up," Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. "They are a good team, they're going to get their chances, but we were giving them some opportunities we didn't need to."

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1. Game 3 will be in Los Angeles on Friday.

“One game for them, one game for us,” Hiller. “And now we go to L.A.”