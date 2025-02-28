Kings at Stars projected lineups
Kings projected lineup
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Adrian Kempe
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas
Injured: None
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Logan Stankoven -- Sam Steel -- Oskar Back
Thomas Harley -- Cody Ceci
Esa Lindell -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Brendan Smith -- Matt Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Colin Blackwell
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip), Lian Bichsel (concussion)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Friday. … Doughty is expected to return after missing a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday with a lower-body injury. ... Bichsel remains in concussion protocol but is progressing, according to coach Pete DeBoer; the defenseman is day to day after being injured on a hit by New York Islanders forward Casey Cizekas during a 4-3 win Sunday.