Kings at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (31-17-8) at STARS (37-19-2)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Victory+

Kings projected lineup

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Adrian Kempe

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: None

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Logan Stankoven -- Sam Steel -- Oskar Back

Thomas Harley -- Cody Ceci

Esa Lindell -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Brendan Smith -- Matt Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Colin Blackwell

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip), Lian Bichsel (concussion)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Friday. … Doughty is expected to return after missing a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday with a lower-body injury. ... Bichsel remains in concussion protocol but is progressing, according to coach Pete DeBoer; the defenseman is day to day after being injured on a hit by New York Islanders forward Casey Cizekas during a 4-3 win Sunday.

