Kings at Stars projected lineups

KINGS (14-8-9) at STARS (21-7-5)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Victory+

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Joel Armia

Warren Foegele -- Alex Laferriere -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: Quinton Byfield (illness), Phillip Danault (illness)

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Jamie Benn

Justin Hryckowian -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Alex Petrovic

Nils Lundkvist -- Ilya Lybushkin

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Status report

The Kings will be without two centers -- Byfield and Danault -- with Danault missing his second straight game. … Seguin, a forward, will be reevaluated Tuesday and could have surgery then, Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. Seguin was injured Dec. 2 against the New York Rangers. … Lundkvist will return after missing two games because of an illness.