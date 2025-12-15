Kings at Stars projected lineups

KINGS (14-8-9) at STARS (21-7-5)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Victory+
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Joel Armia
Warren Foegele -- Alex Laferriere -- Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Andrei Kuzmenko
Injured: Quinton Byfield (illness), Phillip Danault (illness)
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Jamie Benn
Justin Hryckowian -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Alex Petrovic
Nils Lundkvist -- Ilya Lybushkin
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Status report
The Kings will be without two centers -- Byfield and Danault -- with Danault missing his second straight game. … Seguin, a forward, will be reevaluated Tuesday and could have surgery then, Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. Seguin was injured Dec. 2 against the New York Rangers. … Lundkvist will return after missing two games because of an illness.