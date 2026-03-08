Kings at Blue Jackets projected lineups

KINGS (25-23-14) at BLUE JACKETS (32-21-9)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Joel Armia (back), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus), Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Miles Wood

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Dmitri Voronkov, Danton Heinen, Egor Zamula

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. ... The Kings could use the same lineup that played in a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … Fabbro practiced Sunday and could return after missing two games because of a lower-body injury. … Monahan and Coyle did not practice Sunday (maintenance) but are expected to play.