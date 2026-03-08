Kings at Blue Jackets projected lineups

KINGS (25-23-14) at BLUE JACKETS (32-21-9)
4 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Joel Armia (back), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus), Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Miles Wood
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Dmitri Voronkov, Danton Heinen, Egor Zamula
Injured: None
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. ... The Kings could use the same lineup that played in a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … Fabbro practiced Sunday and could return after missing two games because of a lower-body injury. … Monahan and Coyle did not practice Sunday (maintenance) but are expected to play.