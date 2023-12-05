Kings at Blue Jackets

KINGS (14-4-3) at BLUE JACKETS (8-14-4)

7 p.m. ET; BSW, BSOH, SNP, SN1

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Jaret-Anderson Dolan -- Trevor Lewis -- Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Pheonix Copley

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Blake Lizotte (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Justin Danforth

Kent Johnson -- Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Eric Robinson -- Sean Kuraly -- Alexandre Texier

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Mathieu Olivier

Injured: Jack Roslovic (ankle), Damon Severson (oblique), Cole Sillinger (upper body)

Status report

Copley is expected to start after Talbot started the past two games. ... Lizotte will miss his sixth straight game, but the center will practice Wednesday and could return at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, coach Todd McLellan said. ... Merzlikins is expected to make his sixth start in eight games. ... Danforth moves to the top line, replacing Johnson. … Robinson goes in for Olivier, a forward.