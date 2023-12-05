Kings at Blue Jackets

KINGS (14-4-3) at BLUE JACKETS (8-14-4)
7 p.m. ET; BSW, BSOH, SNP, SN1
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Jaret-Anderson Dolan -- Trevor Lewis -- Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Pheonix Copley
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Blake Lizotte (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Justin Danforth
Kent Johnson -- Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine
Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Eric Robinson -- Sean Kuraly -- Alexandre Texier
Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Mathieu Olivier
Injured: Jack Roslovic (ankle), Damon Severson (oblique), Cole Sillinger (upper body)
Status report
Copley is expected to start after Talbot started the past two games. ... Lizotte will miss his sixth straight game, but the center will practice Wednesday and could return at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, coach Todd McLellan said. ... Merzlikins is expected to make his sixth start in eight games. ... Danforth moves to the top line, replacing Johnson. … Robinson goes in for Olivier, a forward.