MacKinnon extends home point streak to 25, Avalanche ease past Kings

Has goal, assist to tie Orr for 2nd-longest run to start season in NHL history

Recap: Kings at Avalanche 1.26.24

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist to extend his season-opening home point streak to 25 games, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 at Ball Arena on Friday.

MacKinnon tied Bobby Orr (1974-75 with the Boston Bruins) for the second-longest home point streak to start a season in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky is first at 40 games (1988-89 with the Kings).

MacKinnon’s overall point streak is 13 games (12 goals, 16 assists).

Logan O'Connor scored twice, and Cale Makar and Josh Manson scored for the Avalanche (32-14-3), who have won three straight games and four of their past five (4-1-0). Ross Colton had two assists, and Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves.

Kevin Fiala scored for the Kings (22-15-9), who have lost three straight and 13 of their past 15 (2-8-5). Cam Talbot allowed three goals on 12 shots before being replaced by David Rittich to start the second period. Rittich made 17 saves.

O’Connor scored to give Colorado a 1-0 lead at 7:44 of the first period with a wrist shot from above the left face-off circle that went top shelf far side.

O’Connor extended the lead to 2-0 when he caught a pass from Miles Wood inside the left circle, turned and beat Talbot short side with a wrist shot at 14:55.

MacKinnon made it 3-0 after he sliced down and across the Kings’ zone and fired a wrist shot across his body that went off the blocker at 18:30.

Fiala scored on the power play to make it 3-1 with a slap shot that went over the right shoulder of Georgiev at 6:20 of the second period.

Manson made it 4-2 when he finished a give-and-go with Andrew Cogliano past the glove of Rittich at 11:44.

Makar scored to make it 5-1 with a shot from the blue line that deflected off Kings defenseman Drew Doughty 31 seconds into the third period.

