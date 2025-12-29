Kings at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KINGS (16-12-9) at AVALANCHE (28-2-7)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, ALT

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Joel Armia -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Victor Olofsson -- Ross Colton -- Gavin Brindley

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

The Kings held an optional morning skate. Coach Hillier said he expects to stick with the same lineup from their 6-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. … Kuemper, a goalie, practiced Sunday but didn’t travel with the team and will miss his sixth straight game. … The Avalanche held an optional morning skate.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Samoskevich will 'cherish' facing Rangers at Winter Classic with Panthers 

NHL Status Report: Bedard returns to ice for Blackhawks, still no timeline for return

NHL reveals rendering of loanDepot park design for Winter Classic

Barzal fined maximum for slashing in Islanders game

Chouinard, former Flames forward, dies at 69

Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

Tkachuk practices with Panthers, still no timeline for return

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

6-time Latin Grammy winner Luis Fonsi to perform at Winter Classic

NHL On Tap: McDavid can join elite company when Oilers visit Jets

Sweden goalie decision, Bedard status among questions ahead of Olympic roster reveals

Rookie Watch: Schaefer, Sennecke among those being rewarded with ice time

Zizing 'Em Up: Olympic roster reveals coming for Milano Cortina

On Tap: Day 4 of 2026 World Junior Championship

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 29

Marchand recalls outdoor memories ahead of Winter Classic with Panthers