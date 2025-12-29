Kings at Avalanche projected lineups

KINGS (16-12-9) at AVALANCHE (28-2-7)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, ALT
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Joel Armia -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Victor Olofsson -- Ross Colton -- Gavin Brindley
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
The Kings held an optional morning skate. Coach Hillier said he expects to stick with the same lineup from their 6-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. … Kuemper, a goalie, practiced Sunday but didn’t travel with the team and will miss his sixth straight game. … The Avalanche held an optional morning skate.