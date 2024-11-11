Kings at Flames projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (9-4-3) at FLAMES (7-5-3)

8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Adrian Kempe -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Lewis

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius -- Akil Thomas

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Caleb Jones

Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Suspended: Tanner Jeannot

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Yegor Sharangovich

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Martin Pospisil -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Justin Kirkland

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Tyson Barrie -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Jake Bean, Joel Hanley

Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)

Status report

Jeannot, a forward, will serve the second of his three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during a 4-2 loss Nov. 4. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate. ... Mantha, a forward, will have surgery and miss the rest of the season, the team announced Monday. ... Bean, a defenseman, could be scratched for a fifth time in six games.

