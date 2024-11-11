Kings at Flames projected lineups

KINGS (9-4-3) at FLAMES (7-5-3)
8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Adrian Kempe -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Lewis
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius -- Akil Thomas
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Caleb Jones
Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Suspended: Tanner Jeannot
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Yegor Sharangovich
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Martin Pospisil -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Justin Kirkland
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Tyson Barrie -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Adam Klapka, Jake Bean, Joel Hanley
Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)
Status report
Jeannot, a forward, will serve the second of his three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during a 4-2 loss Nov. 4. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate. ... Mantha, a forward, will have surgery and miss the rest of the season, the team announced Monday. ... Bean, a defenseman, could be scratched for a fifth time in six games.