Kings at Bruins

KINGS (1-0-0) at BRUINS (1-1-0)
1 p.m. ET; BSW, NESN, SN
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Warren Foegele
Tanner Jeannot -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Andre Lee -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Akil Thomas, Andreas Englund, Caleb Jones
Injured: Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle), Drew Doughty (ankle)
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Morgan Geekie
Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Justin Brazeau
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Max Jones, Riley Tufte
Injured: None
Status report
Poitras could make his season debut after missing the first two games with an undisclosed injury; he practiced on the Bruins’ third line Friday and he has not appeared in a regular-season game since sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury last Jan. 25. ... Lohrei is expected to replace Wotherspoon on the third defense pair after he was a healthy scratch for a 6-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.