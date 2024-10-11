Kings at Bruins

KINGS (1-0-0) at BRUINS (1-1-0)

1 p.m. ET; BSW, NESN, SN

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Warren Foegele

Tanner Jeannot -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Andre Lee -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Akil Thomas, Andreas Englund, Caleb Jones

Injured: Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle), Drew Doughty (ankle)

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Morgan Geekie

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Justin Brazeau

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Max Jones, Riley Tufte

Injured: None

Status report

Poitras could make his season debut after missing the first two games with an undisclosed injury; he practiced on the Bruins’ third line Friday and he has not appeared in a regular-season game since sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury last Jan. 25. ... Lohrei is expected to replace Wotherspoon on the third defense pair after he was a healthy scratch for a 6-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.