Kings at Bruins projected lineups

KINGS (26-23-14) at BRUINS (35-22-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NESN
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Joel Armia (back), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus), Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Eyssimont – Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Alex Steeves, Henri Jokiharju, Jordan Harris
Injured: None
Status report
The Kings did not hold a morning skate following a 5-4 overtime win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. ... Kuemper is expected to start after Forsberg made 28 saves at Columbus.