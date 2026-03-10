Kings at Bruins projected lineups

KINGS (26-23-14) at BRUINS (35-22-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NESN

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Joel Armia (back), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus), Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Eyssimont – Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Alex Steeves, Henri Jokiharju, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate following a 5-4 overtime win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. ... Kuemper is expected to start after Forsberg made 28 saves at Columbus.