Kings at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KINGS (26-23-14) at BRUINS (35-22-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NESN

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Joel Armia (back), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus), Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Eyssimont – Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Alex Steeves, Henri Jokiharju, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate following a 5-4 overtime win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. ... Kuemper is expected to start after Forsberg made 28 saves at Columbus.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

NHL Status Report: Sanderson week to week for Senators with upper-body injury

NHL On Tap: Schenn returns to St. Louis with Islanders for 1st time since trade

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Reimer makes 16 saves, Senators shut out Canucks to push point streak to 7

Nazar scores on power play in OT, Blackhawks defeat Mammoth

Communication key to helping new players after NHL Trade Deadline

Coyne Schofield says post-Olympic rise of women's hockey 'different' this time

Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers cruise past Flyers

McMichael scores twice, Capitals recover to pull away from Flames

Kempe scores twice, Kings recover in OT to edge Blue Jackets

Matthews swaps Olympic jerseys with basketball star Jason Kidd

NHL Status Report: Schwartz out indefinitely for Kraken with upper-body injury

Marchand out 'weeks' for Panthers, may need surgery for lower-body injury

Scheifele leads 3 Stars of the Week

NHL EDGE stats behind Sabres-Lightning 8-7 thriller

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now