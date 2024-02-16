Kings at Bruins

KINGS (25-16-10) at BRUINS (32-12-10)
12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Kevin Fiala
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Adrian Kempe
Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Brandt Clarke
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Jordan Spence, Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: None
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic
Jake DeBrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Anthony Richard
Danton Heinen -- Jesper Boqvist -- Oskar Steen
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Jakub Lauko
Injured: None
Status report
Talbot is expected to start after Rittich started the previous five games, including making 26 saves in a 2-1 win at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... Shattenkirk is expected to replace Wotherspoon on the third defense pair after he was scratched for a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. … Ullmark is expected to start after Swayman made 22 saves against Seattle.