Kings at Bruins

KINGS (25-16-10) at BRUINS (32-12-10)

12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Kevin Fiala

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Adrian Kempe

Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Brandt Clarke

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Jordan Spence, Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: None

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

Jake DeBrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Anthony Richard

Danton Heinen -- Jesper Boqvist -- Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Jakub Lauko

Injured: None

Status report

Talbot is expected to start after Rittich started the previous five games, including making 26 saves in a 2-1 win at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... Shattenkirk is expected to replace Wotherspoon on the third defense pair after he was scratched for a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. … Ullmark is expected to start after Swayman made 22 saves against Seattle.