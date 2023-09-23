Kings, Coyotes enthralled with Aussie rules football

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The Los Angeles Kings gathered on the field at the Melbourne Cricket Ground wearing the black and white of the Collingwood Magpies of the Australian Football League. A photographer asked them to look at the camera.

"Can we get a 'Go Pies' on three?" someone asked. "One. Two. Three."

"Go Pies!" they yelled, some of them punching fists into the air, laughing.

It was just a photo op until they saw the Magpies defeat the Greater Western Sydney Giants 58-57 before a crowd of 97,665 in the AFL Preliminary Finals on Friday night to make the Grand Final, the AFL's version of the Super Bowl.

The NHL came to the Southern Hemisphere for the first time hoping to attract people to a new sport in the 2023 NHL Global Series -- Melbourne, two preseason games between the Kings and Arizona Coyotes at Rod Laver Arena. It succeeded in more ways than one.

"Oh, yeah," Kings forward Kevin Fiala said. "It was wild. It felt like there were no rules. Guys running around, no helmets, no nothing. It was probably the coolest sport I've ever seen in my life."

Fiala was not alone.

"My comment would be this: How come this is not a worldwide sport?" Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. "That's entertaining. It's tough. It's fast. It was great. I loved it."

Let's set the scene: The Melbourne Cricket Ground, also known as the MCG, dates to 1853 and is the largest stadium in the Southern Hemisphere. The Magpies go back to 1892 and are one of the most popular teams in Aussie rules football, maybe the most popular.

This was like going to an NFL game for the first time and seeing the Dallas Cowboys win the NFC championship game by one point at home.

The Magpie Army vastly outnumbered the Giants supporters, taunting them with the haunting chant, "COLLL-IIING-WOOOD!" The Magpies ran onto the field with fire and fireworks shooting into the air to the tune of the club's song, "Good Old Collingwood Forever."