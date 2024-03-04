Ruff fired as Devils coach, replaced by Green

NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff was fired as coach of the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

Associate coach Travis Green was named as his replacement. He will debut when the Devils host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG).

The Devils (30-27-4) are eight points behind the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning, who are tied for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. New Jersey has a .484 points percentage (14-15-2) at home, which is 26th in the NHL.

"I take full responsibility," Ruff said after a 4-1 loss to the Lightning at Prudential Center on Feb. 25. "You want to win, and we've dealt with a lot. Players want to win. I'm responsible for the wins and losses, who gets on the ice and who doesn't get on the ice.

"I said this before, we got a passionate fan base. They want to see wins, and if you look at our home record, that part hurts. So, I feel fully responsible."

Ruff was 128-125-28 in four seasons with the Devils after being hired on July 9, 2020. The 64-year-old's original contract was set to expire at the end of this season, but he signed a multiyear contract to remain coach prior to the season.

Expectations were high entering this season after the Devils qualified for the playoffs last season for the first time since 2018 and advanced to the Eastern Conference Second Round for the first time since 2012, defeating the New York Rangers in seven games in the first round. New Jersey finished with the most wins (52) and points (112) in its history.

"I hold our entire organization to the highest levels of accountability to focus on being a competitive team that expects to be a perennial playoff contender," Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Monday. "Unfortunately, we are not currently at that level, and I needed to make this decision. This was an extremely difficult conversation to have with Lindy based on the relationship that he and I have. He was the right coach to develop our young players on the ice, and above all else, he is a tremendous person."