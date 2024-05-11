Draisaitl 'game-breaker' for Oilers in Game 2 win against Canucks 

VANCOUVER -- Leon Draisaitl was questionable prior to Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, but there was little question about his impact in the Edmonton Oilers' 4-3 overtime victory that tied the best-of-7 series 1-1.

Draisaitl had a goal and three assists to go with the goal and three assists from Connor McDavid as the Oilers battled back from three one-goal deficits.

Defenseman Evan Bouchard scored at 5:38 of overtime to give the Oilers the win and home-ice advantage with Games 3 and 4 at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.

“We didn’t know if he was going to play until after the warmup,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said of Draisaitl. “We knew it was OK, he had a couple of shifts and then we had that first penalty kill and the face-off is on the one side and he’s looking over like, ‘Do you want me to take it?’ And as soon as he gave me that look, I knew he was going to be fine and he was going to have a heck of a game.”