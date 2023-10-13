Eller expects flood of ‘good memories’ in Washington return with Penguins

WASHINGTON -- Lars Eller will never be forgotten by the Washington Capitals and their fans for scoring the Stanley Cup winning goal in 2018. But the 34-year-old center expects his return to Capital One Center with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, SN, TVAS) to be a little different because he’s on the other side of a heated rivalry now.

“I think it adds a little extra element to it when you’re coming back with a divisional rival. It just does, in a good way,” Eller said after the Penguins optional morning skate Friday. “Those games where the emotions are high and there’s some history and some rivalry to it, those are the fun games, not game 55 in another conference or whatever. The more games you have of these that you’re part of, to be a part of that rivalry and history and high emotions and high stakes, that’s what you want as a player.

“So, I see it, honestly, as a positive for me coming back here with the Penguins and being a part of this side of it.”

Eller, who signed a two-year, $4.9 million contract with the Penguins on July 1, played seven seasons with the Capitals after being acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on June 24, 2016. He had 208 points (87 goals, 121 assists) in 488 regular-season games and 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 55 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Washington.

Eller was at his best during the Capitals’ run to the Stanley Cup in 2018, getting 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 24 playoff games. That included his rebound goal at 12:23 of the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights that snapped a 3-3 tie in a series-clinching 4-3 victory.

A replay of that goal will undoubtedly be part of the welcome back video the Capitals will play on the center-ice video screen at some point during a play stoppage Friday.

“I’ve noticed over the years that they did something for the guys who come back, so, yeah, I figured there’d be something,” Eller said. “But I just think it will be a special moment playing here again at all, first and foremost. Lots of memories, lots of people, relationships, good times. So many things you’ve gone through with teammates and stuff, so lots of good memories.”

With his contract expiring and the Capitals falling out of playoff contention last season, Eller was traded to the Colorado Avalanche on March 1. After losing in the first round of the playoffs with Colorado, Eller signed with Pittsburgh hoping for another shot at the Cup.

Like the Capitals, who missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2014, the Penguins are determined to get back to the postseason after failing to qualify last season for the first time since 2006.

“A little bit the same as coming into Washington: a little bit older team, experienced, with leaders that have been here for a long time, for most of their career,” Eller said. “And so that's kind of pretty much a similar situation. I'm fitting into that role where I had in Washington, too, and I take pride in and I know where I can be effective. It just felt like a really natural fit coming in here. It feels like home already.”