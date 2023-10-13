Lafreniere, Kakko get off to fast start for Rangers against Sabres 

Latest News

Hague, Golden Knights spoil Sharks season opener

Hague, Golden Knights spoil Sharks season opener
Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout

Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout
Gustavsson makes 41 saves, Wild shut out Panthers in season opener

Gustavsson makes 41 saves, Wild shut out Panthers in season opener
Flyers defeat Blue Jackets, spoil Vincent’s debut as coach

Flyers defeat Blue Jackets, spoil Vincent’s debut as coach
Hughes gets 2 goals in season opener, Devils defeat Red Wings

Hughes gets 2 goals in season opener, Devils defeat Red Wings
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman
Crosby, Ovechkin to renew rivalry that's 'always been at the top of the League'

Crosby, Ovechkin to renew rivalry that's 'always been at the top of the League'
Kreider, Rangers ease past Sabres in season opener

Kreider, Rangers ease past Sabres in season opener
Saros makes 23 saves, Predators shut out Kraken

Saros makes 23 saves, Predators shut out Kraken
Blue Jackets' Fantilli makes memories in NHL debut

Fantilli makes memories for Blue Jackets in NHL debut
Zach Werenski leaves Columbus season opener with knee injury

Werenski leaves Blue Jackets season opener with knee injury
Sabres have foundation in place with Dahlin, Power signed long term

Sabres have foundation in place with Dahlin, Power signed long term
NHL Buzz: Hintz out for Stars opener with upper-body injury

NHL Buzz: Hintz out for Stars opener with upper-body injury
Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game

Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game
Chris Snow remembered by family, Flames at memorial service

Snow remembered by family, Flames at memorial service
Bruins Centennial Gala hosts legends

Bruins legends of past, current players mingle at Centennial Gala
Sabres unveil RJ Way sign in honor of Rick Jeanneret

Sabres unveil ‘RJ Way’ in honor of late team broadcaster

Lafreniere, Kakko get off to fast start for Rangers against Sabres 

Young forwards make most of opportunity playing top-six roles in season-opening win

lafreniere kakko NYY off to fast start

© Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

BUFFALO -- Alexis Lafrenière wore a smile on his face and a floppy black hat on his head.

The chapeau, called the Broadway Hat, is the reward for being the New York Rangers player of the game, something he rarely earned last season.

The grin was courtesy of a 5-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday, a victory spurred on by Lafreniere scoring the first goal of the season and forcing a turnover that set up a goal from Artemi Panarin.

It was nice season-opening win for the Rangers and a big night for Lafreniere’s confidence.

“It was good to get one early,” he said, using his words economically.

Peter Laviolette couldn’t agree more.

One of the first mandates he had when hired as Rangers coach on June 13 was to get Lafrieniere and Kaapo Kakko into New York’s group of top six forwards. In Laviolette’s mind, it was time for each to be put in a position to succeed and take the next step in their careers.

NYR@BUF: Lafrenière finishes Panarin's pass for lead

Kaapo was selected No. 2 by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Draft. One year later, the Rangers won the NHL Draft Lottery and selected Lafreniere with the No. 1 pick.

Unlike high-end draft picks like Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils -- who was selected one spot before Kappo -- each have struggled early in their career.

In his four NHL seasons, the 22-year-old Kakko has never scored more than 18 goals in a season. In three seasons, Lafreniere, also 22, has never exceeded 19.

Laviolette is trying to change that by surrounding them with talented linemates.

For much of training camp and against the Sabres, Kakko was playing right wing on a line with Chris Kreider and center Mika Zibanejad. Lafreniere, meanwhile, had that same spot on the second line with Artemi Panarin and center Filip Chytil.

While Laviolette said Kakko was one of New York’s best players in the preseason, the coach said Lafreniere struggled through much of camp until something finally clicked.

“He had a couple good practices near the end. Those were his best practices of training camp,” Laviolette said. “To me he took a step from those practices and brought it into the game.

“I thought the line was excellent.”

It certainly appeared so in the early going, especially when Panarin, whose nickname is ‘Bread,’ made a beautiful cross-ice feed to Lafreniere, who slid the puck into a wide-open net at 3:47 of the first period.

Statement made.

“I didn’t have to do much,” Lafreniere said. “It was a great play by Bread. And when you play with guys like Bread, you’re just trying to get open and he’s going to find you. So that was good.”

For Panarin’s goal, Lafreniere was aggressive at the blueline, forcing two Sabres to turn the puck over to Panarin, who beat goalie Devon Levi from the slot.

NYR@BUF: Panarin increases Rangers' lead with wrister

But Lafreniere, who had three shots on goal and was a plus-2 in 15:29 of ice time, said not every aspect of his game was perfect.

“I can always be better obviously,” he said. “That’s what I’m trying to do every day. Try to practice well every day and get ready for Game 1.

“Now it’s time to get ready for Game 2.”

Kakko was held off the scoresheet but looked very comfortable on the top line, helping create chances that resulted in a lucrative game for Kreider, who finished with two goals and one assist. Kakko also had three shots on goal in 14:34 of ice time.

“When you feel the coach trusts you and then he gives you ice time, maybe he thinks you are doing something right because he’s putting you in that spot,” Kakko said after the Rangers morning skate. “So I think the key is just keep working and good things will happen.”

So far so good for each of them.