Lafreniere, Kakko get off to fast start for Rangers against Sabres 

Kaapo was selected No. 2 by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Draft. One year later, the Rangers won the NHL Draft Lottery and selected Lafreniere with the No. 1 pick.

Unlike high-end draft picks like Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils -- who was selected one spot before Kappo -- each have struggled early in their career.

In his four NHL seasons, the 22-year-old Kakko has never scored more than 18 goals in a season. In three seasons, Lafreniere, also 22, has never exceeded 19.

Laviolette is trying to change that by surrounding them with talented linemates.

For much of training camp and against the Sabres, Kakko was playing right wing on a line with Chris Kreider and center Mika Zibanejad. Lafreniere, meanwhile, had that same spot on the second line with Artemi Panarin and center Filip Chytil.

While Laviolette said Kakko was one of New York’s best players in the preseason, the coach said Lafreniere struggled through much of camp until something finally clicked.

“He had a couple good practices near the end. Those were his best practices of training camp,” Laviolette said. “To me he took a step from those practices and brought it into the game.

“I thought the line was excellent.”

It certainly appeared so in the early going, especially when Panarin, whose nickname is ‘Bread,’ made a beautiful cross-ice feed to Lafreniere, who slid the puck into a wide-open net at 3:47 of the first period.

Statement made.

“I didn’t have to do much,” Lafreniere said. “It was a great play by Bread. And when you play with guys like Bread, you’re just trying to get open and he’s going to find you. So that was good.”

For Panarin’s goal, Lafreniere was aggressive at the blueline, forcing two Sabres to turn the puck over to Panarin, who beat goalie Devon Levi from the slot.