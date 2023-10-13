Lafreniere, Kakko get off to fast start for Rangers against Sabres 

BUFFALO -- Alexis Lafrenière wore a smile on his face and a floppy black hat on his head.
The chapeau, called the Broadway Hat, is the reward for being the New York Rangers player of the game, something he rarely earned last season.
The grin was courtesy of a 5-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday, a victory spurred on by Lafreniere scoring the first goal of the season and forcing a turnover that set up a goal from Artemi Panarin.
It was nice season-opening win for the Rangers and a big night for Lafreniere’s confidence.
“It was good to get one early,” he said, using his words economically.
Peter Laviolette couldn’t agree more.
One of the first mandates he had when hired as Rangers coach on June 13 was to get Lafrieniere and Kaapo Kakko into New York’s group of top six forwards. In Laviolette’s mind, it was time for each to be put in a position to succeed and take the next step in their careers.