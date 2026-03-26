Connor hoping to continue hot streak, aid Jets playoff push

They both remember exactly how it started.

It was Oct. 17, 2017, and Kyle Connor was called up to the Winnipeg Jets after starting the season with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League after Mathieu Perreault landed on injured reserve. Connor had played in 20 games the season before, but never on the top line, never with Mark Scheifele.

But that day, then-Jets coach Paul Maurice mixed up his forwards during the game, shifting the young Connor up to the top line with Scheifele and Blake Wheeler, trying push the right buttons for his team.

That's when it happened.

"He made just a great cut to the net," Scheifele recalled recently. "I hit him for a shot in the slot, and I knew he had something then. And you're not sure what it is, but even me and 'Wheels' back in that day, we're like, 'This kid's going to be a player.'"

They weren't wrong. Since that goal, the third of his NHL career, Connor has scored 313 more, with 663 points (316 goals, 347 assists) in 684 career NHL games, including 81 points (32 goals, 49 assists) in 71 games this season.

Many, many of those points have come with Scheifele by his side.

"It's something that we're constantly working on, the chemistry, to try to be the best that we can be," Connor said. "We push each other. We read off their tendencies a lot and just certain areas they're going to, offensive zone reads that I think we've developed really well. … It's almost instinctual. It's great to see. And I think we're both just competitors and push each other and that's what's enabled us, too, to just keep getting better."