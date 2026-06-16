Calder dies at 47, played 10 seasons in NHL

"There will never ever be enough words in the world to describe how incredibly lucky I was to have you as my dad," Calder's daughter, Madison, wrote on Instagram. "Never in a million years would I have thought this day would come. There will forever be a void in my heart, but forever a spot just for you. …The lessons you taught me, the strength you showed me, and the person you pushed me to become every single day, I carry all of it with me.

"Thank you for being my biggest fan through every stage of my life. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. I would give anything for one more conversation, one more hug, one more 'I love you,' or to hear your voice one more time.

"I love you more than anything in the world to the moon and back infinitely. Save me a spot on the ice, Dad."

Calder broke into hockey with Regina of the Western Hockey League for the 1995-96 season and was selected by the Blackhawks in the fifth round (No. 130) of the 1997 NHL Draft. He played 13:30 in his NHL debut, a 5-5 tie against the Ducks at United Center in Chicago on Oct. 21, 1999, and became a full-time NHL player in 2001-02.

His best season was 2005-06, when Calder set NHL career highs in goals (26) and points (59) in 79 games, the second time he had at least 50 points in the League (53 in 2001-02). He was traded to the Flyers by the Blackhawks for Michal Handzus on Aug. 4, 2006, and to the Red Wings in a three-team deal involving Philadelphia and Chicago on Feb. 26, 2007.