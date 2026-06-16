Calder dies at 47, played 10 seasons in NHL

Forward was 5th-round pick by Blackhawks in 1997 Draft

Kyle_Calder_LAK

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By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Kyle Calder, a forward who played 10 seasons in the NHL for the Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks, died Monday at the age of 47.

The native of Mannville, Alberta, had 294 points (114 goals, 180 assists) in 590 regular-season games and three points (two goals, one assist) in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He's remembered by the NHL Alumni Association as a player who "earned the respect of teammates, opponents and fans alike through his relentless work ethic, determination, and character."

"There will never ever be enough words in the world to describe how incredibly lucky I was to have you as my dad," Calder's daughter, Madison, wrote on Instagram. "Never in a million years would I have thought this day would come. There will forever be a void in my heart, but forever a spot just for you. …The lessons you taught me, the strength you showed me, and the person you pushed me to become every single day, I carry all of it with me.

"Thank you for being my biggest fan through every stage of my life. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. I would give anything for one more conversation, one more hug, one more 'I love you,' or to hear your voice one more time.

"I love you more than anything in the world to the moon and back infinitely. Save me a spot on the ice, Dad."

Calder broke into hockey with Regina of the Western Hockey League for the 1995-96 season and was selected by the Blackhawks in the fifth round (No. 130) of the 1997 NHL Draft. He played 13:30 in his NHL debut, a 5-5 tie against the Ducks at United Center in Chicago on Oct. 21, 1999, and became a full-time NHL player in 2001-02.

His best season was 2005-06, when Calder set NHL career highs in goals (26) and points (59) in 79 games, the second time he had at least 50 points in the League (53 in 2001-02). He was traded to the Flyers by the Blackhawks for Michal Handzus on Aug. 4, 2006, and to the Red Wings in a three-team deal involving Philadelphia and Chicago on Feb. 26, 2007.

"The Chicago Blackhawks mourn the loss of Kyle Calder and extend our deepest condolences to Kyle's family during this extremely difficult and tragic time," Blackhawks owner Danny Wirtz said in a statement. "Kyle approached life with the same passion, intensity and incredible dedication that defined his play. His commitment to the game remained strong long after his professional career ended, sharing his love for hockey with all generations of players through his work with Little Blackhawks, local youth teams and the Chicago Blackhawks Alumni Association. While Kyle's time with us was far too short, I'm comforted in knowing his legacy will live on for many years to come."

Calder's career in the League ended following two seasons with the Kings from 2007-09 and one with the Ducks in 2009-10. He retired after playing 27 games for Bakersfield of the ECHL in 2011-12 and remained involved in youth hockey and mentoring the next generation. 

"Our NHL Alumni family is deeply saddened by the passing of Kyle Calder," the Alumni Association shared. "Today, we mourn not only a respected former NHL player but a cherished teammate, friend, and member of our hockey brotherhood. 

"Kyle embodied the values that make our alumni family so special: his loyalty, and an unwavering commitment to those around him. He was tough as nails on the ice, a fierce competitor who never backed down, yet behind that grit was a teddy bear heart. Kyle cared deeply for his teammates, friends, and everyone fortunate enough to know him. He was a protector, a loyal friend, and someone who always put others before himself."

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