Knoblauch showing magic touch as Oilers coach

EDMONTON -- Kris Knoblauch appears to be pressing all the right buttons as coach of the Edmonton Oilers.
Edmonton is 30-9-0 since Knoblauch replaced Jay Woodcroft on Nov. 12 and has been successful in finding productive line combinations seemingly on a nightly basis.
Knoblauch shuffled the deck in the third period of a 6-3 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, and it would not be surprising if he tweaks things again when the Oilers host the Boston Bruins at Rogers Place on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNE, SNW, SNP, TNT, MAX).
Edmonton (33-18-1) has won three of its past four games. Boston (33-12-11) is tied with the New York Rangers for second in the Eastern Conference, one point behind the Florida Panthers.
"Usually, you're thinking of what's worked in the past and who's playing well at that moment," Knoblauch said after the win Monday. "And it's good for the coach to be prepared but also, it's not a good sign if the coach is too prepared and has a backup lineup and I don't want to get into the habit of changing things up.
"But we got outplayed in the second period. We were slow to pucks. They really carried the play in the second period, and we just needed a little something to change things up."
Trailing 3-2, Edmonton scored four goals in the third for the come-from-behind win. Evander Kane scored twice after he was placed on a line with Leon Draisaitl and Ryan McLeod, after starting the game next to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman. Connor McDavid slid between Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the third, and the line produced the go-ahead goal 26 seconds after Kane tied it 3-3.