Knoblauch showing magic touch as Oilers coach

Perry won the 2011 Hart Trophy with the Anaheim Ducks when he was voted most valuable player in the NHL; Draisaitl won it with the Oilers in 2020, and McDavid in 2017, 2021 and in 2023.

"It's pretty fun," Perry said when asked about playing with McDavid and Draisaitl. "They're two tremendous players, they see the ice really well. I was a beneficiary on the goal, Leon making a great play cross-seam and Connor finding me back door. Two world-class players."

Perry has given Knoblauch another piece since signing a one-year, $775,000 contract with Edmonton on Jan. 22. The 38-year-old veteran started the season with the Chicago Blackhawks, but they announced in a statement Nov. 28, they intended to terminate Perry's contract after an internal investigation determined he had "engaged in conduct that is unacceptable and in violation of both the terms of his standard player's contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments."

During his introductory media availability in Edmonton, Perry took responsibility for having his contract terminated in Chicago and said he received counseling from mental health professionals, who helped get him back on the ice. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in eight games with the Oilers and has been used on a variety of different lines.

"I thought he was really good," Knoblauch said after the win in Dallas. "You know those two guys (McDavid and Draisaitl) they usually like to have the puck and they're usually on the outside looking to make a play and you need somebody at the net front. [Hyman] has been really good at that, but we felt to balance our scoring that Corey would be an excellent complement to Leon and Connor and (Saturday) I thought it was a good game from all three of them."

Despite the success of the three, who combined for five points against the Stars, Knoblauch split them up against the Coyotes with hopes of getting other players back on the score sheet.

It worked. McLeod had an assist and Warren Foegele scored, ending a nine and eight-game point drought, respectively.

"It's always so fun playing with those two (Draisaitl and Kane)," McLeod said following the win. "They're so big and strong. They get you the puck in the right areas and I'm just trying to use my speed and get open and we were lucky to get a couple."

Edmonton did not practice Tuesday, so there was no early indication of how the lines would be set up against Bruins. Regardless, Knoblauch has shown he is not afraid to make changes on the fly when required, like he did in an 8-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 13 prior to the Oilers departing on their three-game road trip. Edmonton scored five goals in the third to break a 3-3 tie and McDavid finished with an NHL career-high six assists.

"He has a great feel for the game," McDavid said after the win. "He is a calm presence on the bench; I think you guys (media) can see that. He wasn't loving where the game was going and sometimes you need to tweak it a little bit. I thought his little tweaks worked, and that is the sign of a good coach."