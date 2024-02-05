Blake accepts blame for Kings’ recent woes, coaching change

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Rob Blake understands where the blame will land if the Los Angeles Kings do not respond following his decision to fire Todd McLellan as coach on Friday.

“It’s my responsibility to hire Todd. It was my responsibility to let him go the other day. And I fully understand the repercussions if this team does not win or have success,” the Kings’ general manager said Monday, speaking with reporters for the first time since replacing McLellan with Jim Hiller on an interim basis.

Blake expressed support for McLellan to finish out the season in a press conference Jan. 18, but Los Angeles (23-15-10) went 2-3–2 since that declaration. The Kings are 3-8-6 in their past 17 games.

“I look at our season, there’s 48 games -- 24 were good, 24 have not been good,” Blake said. “Everything we dictate from this point and from this going forward is based off of wins and losses.”

Blake is in his seventh season as Kings general manager. Hiller is their fourth coach in that span, with Blake having hired John Stevens going into the 2017-18 season and firing him Nov. 4, 2018. Willie Desjardins finished out the 2018-19 season before McLellan was hired ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Blake’s relationship with McLellan goes back to when he played for the San Jose Sharks for two seasons (2008-10), the end of his playing career overlapping with McLellan’s first two seasons as an NHL head coach.

“Todd and I, we’ve been together a long time, and there’s a cost to doing this job,” Blake said. “And part of that is you’re going to have a situation where it’s not favorable for somebody you care about.”