Kings, Coyotes head home with benefits from Global Series -- Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia -- With all the pomp of the past week, the 15-hour flight and the excursion to an Australian Football League game and the golf outings, it would be easy to forget that the 2023 NHL Global Series -- Melbourne constituted the start of training camp for the Los Angeles Kings and the Arizona Coyotes.
An unusual training camp, to be sure, but training camp nonetheless.
Which was why, after the two games at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia were over, the coaches were left pondering what it had done for their clubs, and what it would do going forward as the teams head back to the United States and back into their regular training camp routines.
“We know we would be probably further into camp as far as structure and work and everything goes if we were at home,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said after his team defeated the Coyotes 3-2 on Sunday. “We wouldn’t have had a mandatory day off, we wouldn’t have lost some practice time due to ice. But that’s OK because with this trip comes other benefits.”
Bonding, for one.
For both teams, that was one of the biggest reasons to make the journey to Australia, the ability to tighten their teams, to provide time for them to get to know each other, to like each other, to become one singular group.
“It was a good experience for our team, I think,” said Kings forward Adrian Kempe, who scored twice Sunday. “I think everybody was pretty excited to be here, to come to a completely new country and play. Got some good team bonding together.”