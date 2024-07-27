K. Johnson signs 3-year, $5.4 million contract with Blue Jackets

21-year-old forward, No. 5 pick in 2021 NHL Draft, had 16 points in 42 games last season

Kent Johnson CBJ signs contract

© Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Kent Johnson signed a three-year, $5.4 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $1.8 million.

“Kent Johnson is an exciting young player with tremendous upside, and we are happy that he will continue to grow and develop as a Blue Jacket,” Columbus president and general manager Don Waddell said. “He is just beginning to scratch the surface of what he can be as a player, and we believe he will be a very important part of our hockey club moving forward.”

The 21-year-old forward had 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 42 games last season. He did not play after Feb. 28 because of shoulder surgery.

The No. 5 pick by Columbus in the 2021 NHL Draft, Johnson has 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) in 130 games.

