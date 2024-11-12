Ken Holland named NHL hockey operations consultant

NEW YORK -- Ken Holland, whose renowned resumé in hockey management includes 27 years as an NHL general manager, four Stanley Cup rings, two Olympic gold medals for Canada and induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a Builder in 2020, has joined the National Hockey League’s Hockey Operations Department as Consultant, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Colin Campbell announced today.

"We are delighted to welcome Ken to NHL Hockey Operations, where he will provide invaluable insight from his decades in the game as a player, scout and executive. He offers unmatched expertise in a wide range of areas," Campbell said.

Holland joins NHL Hockey Operations after serving as President of Hockey Operations/General Manager of the Edmonton Oilers for five seasons, leading the Club to its first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 18 years last June.

Holland moved to Edmonton from Detroit, where he served as Red Wings GM for 22 years, capturing 10 division titles. He was a key part of Red Wings Stanley Cup championship teams in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008, the final three as GM.

In 27 years as an NHL GM, Holland accumulated 1,145 regular season wins in 2,061 games, 5th most in League history in both categories.

Prior to taking over as Red Wings GM in 1997, Holland worked in a several roles within the organization, including as assistant GM (1994-97), GM of the Red Wings’ AHL affiliate (1994-97), amateur scouting director (1989-94) and Western Canada scout (1985-89).

Internationally, the Vernon, B.C., native has served on several management staffs for Hockey Canada, highlighted by Canada men's gold medal wins at the 2010 and 2014 Olympic Winter Games and at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

While leading his NHL Clubs, Holland acted simultaneously as a steward of the game overall, serving on the NHL/NHLPA Competition Committee and GM Executive Committee. Among his many contributions to the series of innovative and successful rules changes in recent years was his advocacy and work in instituting three-on-three overtime in 2015-16.

A goaltender, Holland was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 12th round, 188th overall, in the 1975 NHL Draft. He appeared in four NHL contests with the Hartford Whalers and Red Wings over nine pro seasons.