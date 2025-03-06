Vejmelka signs 5-year contract with Utah Hockey Club

Karel Vejmelka signed a five-year contract with the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 28-year-old goalie is 16-16-4 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 38 games (35 starts) for Utah. He could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

"Karel has been integral to the success of our team this season," Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. "He is a talented goaltender that competes every night he takes the net and has solidified one of the most critical positions on our team. We are thrilled to have Karel signed for the next five years."

Vejmelka is in the final year of a three-year, $8.175 million contract ($2.725 average annual value) signed on March 21, 2022.

A fifth-round selection (No. 145) by the Nashville Predators in the 2015 NHL Draft, Vejmelka is 60-91-15 with a 3.26 GAA, .901 save percentage and six shutouts in 178 games (166 starts) for Utah and the Arizona Coyotes.

The signing comes a day after forward Alex Kerfoot and defenseman Ian Cole each signed a one-year contract with Utah for next season. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Each could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Kerfoot has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 61 games this season and leads Utah forwards in blocked shots (45).

"We are very pleased for Alex to remain in Utah," Armstrong said. "Alex is an important leader for our group with his versatility on the ice and leadership on the ice, and we look forward to having his continued contribution as we fight down the stretch to make the playoffs."

Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fifth round (No. 150) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Kerfoot has 280 points (94 goals, 186 assists) in 585 regular-season games with the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Coyotes and Utah, and 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 48 Stanley Cup Playoff games. The 30-year-old has played 406 consecutive games, the fourth-longest active streak in the NHL.

Cole has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 61 games this season and is second the NHL with 160 blocked shots behind Jacob Trouba of the Anaheim Ducks (165). He is second among Utah defensemen with 73 hits, behind Michael Kesselring (74).

"We are thrilled to have Ian back for another season," Armstrong said. "Ian's championship pedigree, work ethic and leadership on and off the ice are valuable assets to our group, and we're thrilled to have him remain with our organization as we fight for a playoff spot."

Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (No. 18) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Cole has 206 points (35 goals, 171 assists) in 887 regular-season games with the Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks and Utah. The 36-year-old has 31 points (three goals, 28 assists) in 129 playoff games and won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.