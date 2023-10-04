Kal Tire, NHL announce multiyear partnership in Canada

NEW YORK – Kal Tire and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multiyear Canadian partnership, naming Kal Tire the Official Tire Expert of the NHL.

The new agreement provides Kal Tire with an array of exclusive marketing rights and designations that will connect the brand with the NHL and its fans through the NHL's vast marketing, digital, and social media channels.

The partnership begins immediately, and Kal Tire will receive broadcast exposure through Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, the League's advanced approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising during NHL regular season and Stanley Cup® Playoffs games broadcast on Rogers Sportsnet in Canada. Fans will also see the Kal Tire brand displayed in camera visible virtual slot in-ice ads during NHL regular season games and Stanley Cup Playoffs games broadcast on Rogers Sportsnet in Canada.

The Kal Tire partnership will be visible in various ways at tentpole NHL events throughout the partnership, such as with compelling on-site activation, branded dasherboards, and in-arena and in-stadium signage at the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ in Edmonton and the 2024 Rogers (Canada) / Honda (U.S.) NHL® All-Star Game in Toronto to engage fans and consumers.

"2023 marks Kal Tire's 70th anniversary in Canada, with a store footprint now stretching into Atlantic Canada," said Greg Waring, Vice President of Marketing, Kal Tire. "With a truly coast to coast brand and a long history of helping Canadian hockey fans of all ages safely drive to practices and games, it's a perfect time to build strong ties with the greatest hockey League on earth."

"With the NHL regular season starting next week, we are thrilled to welcome Kal Tire to the NHL family where we will provide Kal Tire high-profile brand visibility at NHL games and tentpole events," said Kyle McMann, NHL Senior Vice President, North American Business Development. "We look forward to working with one of Canada's leading automotive brands to create unique initiatives that engage our passionate fans and Kal Tire consumers across Kal Tire and NHL media platforms, and in Kal Tire stores across Canada."

To further engage fans, Kal Tire will have in-store and customer-specific shopper marketing programs, and the NHL logo will be featured on Kal Tire products and in-store displays. Kal Tire also has an NHL Club sponsorship deal with the Vancouver Canucks.

NHL, the NHL Shield, and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks and NHL Heritage Classic name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2023. All Rights Reserved.

About Kal Tire

Kal Tire is one of Canada's largest independent tire dealers and one of North America's largest commercial tire dealers. Kal Tire's Mining Tire Group is an international leader in mining tire service and supply, servicing more than 150 mine sites across five continents. The company has warehouse facilities across Canada servicing more than 260 Kal Tire retail and commercial stores. Kal Tire owns and operates 11 truck tire retread facilities across Canada, plus six earthmover retreading facilities located in Canada, the United Kingdom, Chile, Ghana and Mexico. The company employs more than 6,500 team members.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, WBD Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordics, Baltics, and Poland; YLE in Finland; Nova in Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone® initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.