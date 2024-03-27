Montembeault stops 27, Canadiens end Avalanche’s 9-game winning streak

St. Louis returns; MacKinnon gets point in 35th straight at home, 19th overall for Colorado

Recap: Canadiens @ Avalanche 3.26.24

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Sam Montembeault made 27 saves, and the Montreal Canadiens ended the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory at Ball Arena on Tuesday.

Joel Armia scored the go-ahead goal late in the first period, and Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens (27-32-12), who have won two straight and are 2-2-1 in their past five games.

Montreal coach Martin St. Louis returned after being away from the team since March 16 because of family reasons.

Nathan MacKinnon scored to extend his home point streak to 35 games and overall point streak to 19 games for the Avalanche (46-21-5), who had won 11 of their past 12 (11-1-0). Justus Annunen made 25 saves.

MacKinnon has 77 points (29 goals, 48 assists) during his season-opening home streak, which is the second-longest in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky owns the longest at 40 games (Los Angeles Kings, 1988-89). MacKinnon also became the first player in NHL history to have two different point streaks of 19 or more games in the same season.

MacKinnon gave Colorado a 1-0 lead 43 seconds into the first period on a one-timer from the right circle. Mikko Rantanen made a shovel pass at the left side of the net, floating the puck across to MacKinnon.

Suzuki scored nine seconds later to tie it 1-1 at 52 seconds when he slipped a check from Casey Mittelstadt at the blue line, skated in alone on Annunen and sent a wrist shot five-hole.

Juraj Slafkovsky had an assist on the goal to extend his point streak to eight games (two goals, six assists).

Armia extended it to 2-1 at 14:53 after he located a loose puck behind Annunen and took it behind the net for the wraparound.

Latest News

Dickinson scores twice, lifts Blackhawks past Flames

Shane Doan has priceless reaction after son’s 1st NHL goal

Hyman scores in OT, Oilers recover to hand Jets 4th straight loss

Doan scores 2 in NHL debut, Coyotes surge past Blue Jackets

Annunen signs 2-year contract with Avalanche

Kraken shut out Ducks, end losing streak at 8

Predators rally past Golden Knights in OT, push point streak to 18

Mailbag: Race for Presidents' Trophy; Marner's future with Maple Leafs

Celebrini, top prospect for 2024 NHL Draft, ‘special player,’ Bedard says

Bruins rally past Panthers late, take sole possession of 1st in Atlantic

Strome scores twice, Capitals recover for OT victory against Red Wings

Rangers top Flyers in OT, become 1st to clinch berth in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Matthews scores No. 59 in Maple Leafs loss to Devils

Jets coach Bowness returns against Oilers

Crosby has 3 points, Penguins end Hurricanes' point streak at 7

St. Louis returns for Canadiens against Avalanche

Guentzel receives standing ovation after tribute video in return to Pittsburgh

NHL Buzz: Zegras to return for Ducks against Kraken