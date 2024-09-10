Jordie Benn retiring from NHL after 12 seasons: report

Jordie Benn is retiring from the NHL after 12 seasons.

The 37-year-old defenseman had 137 points (26 goals, 111 assists) in 607 regular-season games for the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs. He had four assists in 23 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“It’s a weird feeling that training camp is not around the corner, but it’s been a really fun ride,” Benn told CHEK News on Monday.

Benn, who was not drafted, last played in the NHL during the 2022-23 season, when he had one goal and one assist in 12 games for the Maple Leafs. He had six points (two goals, four assists) in 23 games for Toronto of the American Hockey League.

He played last season in Sweden with Brynas IF, where he had 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) in 39 games.

“A lot of people thought I never should have made it, and maybe I shouldn’t have, but I just worked as hard as I could every night and tried to be the best teammate possible,” he said.