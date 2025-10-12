Gadjovich signs 2-year contract with Panthers

Forward played 16 playoff games last season to help Florida win Stanley Cup; deal begins in 2026-27

FLA Gadjovich

© Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Jonah Gadjovich signed a two-year contract with the Florida Panthers on Sunday. Financial terms were not released for the deal, which begins next season.

The forward, who turned 27 on Sunday, has one assist in three games this season. He scored four goals in 42 regular-season games in 2024-25 and then had three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help the Panthers win their second straight championship.

Gadjovich could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

“Jonah has become an integral part of our locker room and a strong contributor for our group on the ice,” Florida general manager Bill Zito said. “He possesses a fearless attitude and unrelenting competitiveness, and we are excited for Jonah to continue with us in South Florida.”

Selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the second round (No. 55) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Gadjovich has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 163 regular-season games with the Canucks, San Jose Sharks and the Panthers, and three points in 16 playoff games.

