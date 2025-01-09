Gaudreau to have No. 8 jersey retired by Dubuque of USHL

Johnny Gaudreau will have his No. 8 jersey retired by Dubuque of the United States Hockey League on Saturday.

Gaudreau played for Dubuque as a 17-year-old in 2010-11. He was voted USHL Rookie of the Year after finishing second in the league with 36 goals and fourth with 72 points in 60 regular-season games, and then had 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 11 playoff games to help Dubuque win the Clark Cup as league champions.

At the 2011 NHL Draft, the Flames selected Gaudreau in the fourth round (No. 104).

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto, while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

Gaudreau's jersey will be the first retired by Dubuque.

"While Johnny only played one season with us, it was a memorable and magical season and he was instrumental in the Fighting Saints winning the Clark Cup in our first year back to Dubuque," managing partner Brad Kwong said. "His No. 8 hanging in the rafters will be an inspiration to every young hockey player who plays in this arena and particularly to those players who suit up for the Fighting Saints. His enthusiastic spirit and love for the game will forever be present."

Gaudreau stayed involved with Dubuque during his NHL career, taking an ownership stake in 2018.

"I had a pretty special experience in Dubuque," Gaudreau told NHL.com at the time. "My agent said, ‘Do you want to be part of the ownership group?’ And I said yes right away.

"When I was there it was a special experience playing out there. I want to help those kids have a special experience in the USHL too."