Gaudreau to have No. 8 jersey retired by Dubuque of USHL

Junior league will also introduce award in honor of forward, brother Matthew, who died on Aug. 29

Gaudreau Dubuque 2

© Jimmy Naprstek

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

Johnny Gaudreau will have his No. 8 jersey retired by Dubuque of the United States Hockey League on Saturday.

Gaudreau played for Dubuque as a 17-year-old in 2010-11. He was voted USHL Rookie of the Year after finishing second in the league with 36 goals and fourth with 72 points in 60 regular-season games, and then had 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 11 playoff games to help Dubuque win the Clark Cup as league champions.

At the 2011 NHL Draft, the Flames selected Gaudreau in the fourth round (No. 104).

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto, while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

Gaudreau's jersey will be the first retired by Dubuque.

"While Johnny only played one season with us, it was a memorable and magical season and he was instrumental in the Fighting Saints winning the Clark Cup in our first year back to Dubuque," managing partner Brad Kwong said. "His No. 8 hanging in the rafters will be an inspiration to every young hockey player who plays in this arena and particularly to those players who suit up for the Fighting Saints. His enthusiastic spirit and love for the game will forever be present."

Gaudreau stayed involved with Dubuque during his NHL career, taking an ownership stake in 2018.

"I had a pretty special experience in Dubuque," Gaudreau told NHL.com at the time. "My agent said, ‘Do you want to be part of the ownership group?’ And I said yes right away.

"When I was there it was a special experience playing out there. I want to help those kids have a special experience in the USHL too."

Gaudreau Dubuque 1

© Jimmy Naprstek

Joining Gaudreau in the ownership group were Tampa Bay Lightning forward and Dubuque teammate Zemgus Girgensons, Seattle Kraken coach Dan Bylsma, and longtime NHL executive Peter Luukko.

"Once he became an NHL star, he wanted to do something special and give back to create opportunities for the next generation of hockey players, and he did so by purchasing a stake in the Dubuque Fighting Saints," said Luukko, whose son, Nick, grew up playing youth hockey with Johnny Gaudreau in the Philadelphia region and was also his teammate with Dubuque. Nick Luukko went on to coach Matthew Gaudreau with Reading of the ECHL in 2019-20. "Johnny and Matty were special guys who had a love for each other and a love for the game of hockey. As we honor their memory and their significant impact on the game, we will forever remember Johnny's contributions to the Fighting Saints, as no one will ever wear the No. 8 again as a Fighting Saint."

The USHL also will introduce the Gaudreau Award, which will have each USHL team nominate a player that embodies the qualities of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau -- excellence in hockey, spirit of the game, and care and responsibility -- as decided by teammates, coaches and general managers.

"When we were assembling the team that first year, we looked for players with a high hockey IQ and compete-level who came from good families," said St. Louis Blues coach Jim Montgomery, who was a first-season coach with Dubuque in 2010-11. "Johnny was the epitome of those qualities. He was a uniquely gifted player who came from an equally special family. It's only fitting that the Fighting Saints retire his number as no other player could be his equal."

