Tortorella, St. Louis go head to head when Flyers play Canadiens

PHILADELPHIA -- John Tortorella and Martin St. Louis joined the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2000-01 season, one a full-time NHL coach for the first time, the other an undrafted forward claimed on waivers looking to establish himself in the NHL at age 25.

They went on to win a Stanley Cup together in 2004, with St. Louis becoming a Hall of Fame player and Tortorella building a Hall of Fame resume as a coach.

Along the way they've built a strong friendship, but that will be put on hold for a few hours Wednesday when Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers host St. Louis and the Montreal Canadiens at Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SN, RDS).

The two have coached against each other in the NHL five times, with St. Louis and the Canadiens winning three of them.

"I felt like I grew up in Tampa and 'Torts' helped shape me, and gave me opportunities, but also taught me a lot of things about what it takes to play in this League and how to be successful and the work ethic," St. Louis said Wednesday. "Away from the game he's such a great human, so I lean on him to this day.

"I feel very fortunate that we crossed paths at a young time in my career where I needed a little help to get going, so to speak, in terms of opportunities. I forced him to give me that and he gave it to me."

They were together with the Lightning for eight seasons (2000-08), a time that saw St. Louis rise from a fringe NHL player to a superstar who won the Hart Trophy as NHL most valuable player and the Art Ross Trophy as the League's leading scorer in 2003-04, along with the Stanley Cup.

"Marty is one of the greatest competitors I've ever coached," Tortorella said. "He drove me crazy as player because there were so many questions. Every shift there was a question. He made me a better coach because you have to be on your toes with him. You can't leave anything for chance and you have to be ready because he's analyzing all the time."

St. Louis was hired as the coach of the Canadiens on Feb. 9, 2022, despite having no prior NHL coaching experience.

In his third season as the Canadiens coach, the 48-year-old has a record of 62-81-15. Montreal is 17-17-5 this season, six points behind the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.