Hynes returning to 'special place' as new Wild coach to face Predators

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- John Hynes found himself a bit turned around ahead of his coaching debut with the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday.

He's unlikely to get lost when he returns to Bridgestone Arena to face the Nashville Predators on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSNX, BSSO).

"Yeah, I was roaming around a little bit," Hynes said after his first practice Wednesday. "Everyone's so helpful, so it's good, but I had to ask a few people. I left and I came back the same way, but it didn't seem like it was the same way. Now I got it."

Hynes got it in Nashville, guiding the Predators to the Stanley Cup Playoffs during his first three seasons and was 134-95-18 in the regular season after replacing Peter Laviolette on Jan. 7, 2020. He was fired May 30 and replaced by Andrew Brunette the next day after the Predators missed the postseason for the first time since 2013-14.

"Nashville was a special place," Hynes said. "I'm thankful for the opportunity to coach there. The organization is fantastic. I enjoyed the players. I really grew as a coach there.

"…It's a little weird going back to coach this quick in Nashville, but I'm certainly looking forward to it."

In addition to any leftover suits and household items, Hynes and the Wild hope to pack another win and mount a comeback in the Central Division. Minnesota defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1 at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday to end a seven-game skid (0-5-2) and give Hynes his first win after replacing Dean Evason on Monday.

"It was probably our best 60-minute game we've seen," Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury said. "I think we've seen spurts of it. We had a couple periods I think, but never a full 60, and it showed what we can do. It's tough, but we have a base and hopefully we can build on that and play that way against Nashville."