Snuggerud to have wrist surgery, out at least 6 weeks for Blues

Forward has 11 points this season; Toropchenko week to week after accident at home

Snuggerud for surgery story 12125

© Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

Jimmy Snuggerud will have surgery on his left wrist Tuesday and will be out at least six weeks, the St. Louis Blues announced Monday.

The 21-year-old forward, who was placed on injured reserve, has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 26 games this season. Snuggerud was the No. 23 pick of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Blues also announced forward Alexey Toropchenko is week to week due to scalding burns he sustained to his legs in an accident at home.

The 26-year-old forward has two points (one goal, one assist) in 17 games.

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League. The 21-year-old forward has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 16 AHL games this season. He was a third-round pick (No. 73) in the 2022 draft.

The Blues (9-10-7), who are 2-0-1 in their past three games, host the Anaheim Ducks at Enterprise Center on Monday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+, KCOP-13).

