Canucks have makings of playoff team, president says

VANCOUVER -- Jim Rutherford believes the Vancouver Canucks can get back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, but that doesn’t mean the president of hockey operations is completely satisfied with where his team is at as they prepare to start training camp Thursday.

Rutherford added an important caveat to his playoff prediction for a team that has missed the playoffs the past three seasons and seven of the past eight.

“To be very to the point, the changes that we made, we have a playoff team if everything goes right,” Rutherford said. “Your goalie has to be good. Your specialty teams have to be good. You can't get into a lot of injuries. Now I'm not saying if one of those things goes wrong we can't still make it, because we have some impact players that can win games by themselves.”

Speaking to reporters Wednesday for the first time since coach Bruce Boudreau was fired Jan. 22 and replaced by Rick Tocchet, Rutherford said removing that caveat is an important step.

“We want to get to a point that we have enough in our lineup that you can have a few things go wrong on a regular basis and overcome that,” Rutherford said.