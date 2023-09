Elias Pettersson aced his tour of the Vancouver Canucks home.

The Canucks forward met tennis stars Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Roger Federer at Rogers Arena before the venue hosts the Laver Cup this weekend.

In a video posted by the Canucks, Pettersson shows Shelton around the Canucks arena which has been transformed to a tennis court for the tournament.

The two then met up with Tiafoe on the court and hit some tennis balls.