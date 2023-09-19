Latest News

DeSmith traded to Canucks by Canadiens for Pearson

Goalie played in career-high 38 games with Penguins last season

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Casey DeSmith was traded to the Vancouver Canucks by the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday for Tanner Pearson and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

DeSmith, who has one season remaining on a two-year, $3.6 million contract ($1.8 million average annual value) he signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 5, 2022, was 15-16-4 with a 3.17 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in an NHL career-high 38 games (33 starts) last season. The 32-year-old was traded to the Canadiens by the Penguins in a three-team deal that sent defenseman Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks to Pittsburgh on Aug. 6.

Signed by Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent on July 1, 2017, DeSmith is 58-44-15 with a 2.81 GAA, .912 save percentage and nine shutouts in 134 regular-season games (115 starts). He has played in one Stanley Cup Playoff game (three goals on 51 shots).

Pearson hasn’t played since Nov. 9, when he injured his hand while blocking a shot. The 31-year-old forward, who had five points (one goal, four assists) in 14 games last season, was originally expected to be out 4-6 weeks, but the injury required multiple surgeries and prompted an internal review of his care by the Canucks.

Pearson is entering the final season of a three-year, $9.75 million contract ($3.25 million AAV) he signed with Vancouver on April 8, 2021.

Selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round (No. 30) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Pearson has 272 points (133 goals, 139 assists) in 590 regular-season games with the Kings, Penguins and Canucks. He also has 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 51 playoff games, including helping Los Angeles win the Stanley Cup in 2014.