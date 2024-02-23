Talbot dies at 91, won Cup in 5 consecutive seasons with Canadiens

With his wife, Pierrette, Talbot bought property across the St. Maurice River from his birthplace of Cap-de-la-Madeleine, happy to raise the couple’s three children in farm country far from the city where he achieved his hockey fame.

He remained a popular ambassador for the Canadiens, especially when he dropped into Bell Centre for a game and held court with his lively sense of humor in the team’s alumni lounge.

Talbot, forwards Henri Richard and Claude Provost and defenseman Bob Turner each won the championship with Montreal in their first five NHL seasons. In total, 12 players were members of each of those teams from 1955-60, as were Toe Blake, who won the Cup in each of his first five seasons as an NHL coach, and general manager Frank Selke Sr.

Only Don Marshall, 91, is still alive from that group.

In April 2020, on the 60th anniversary of the Canadiens’ historic fifth straight championship, Talbot reflected on a remarkable band of brothers for whom winning the Stanley Cup was virtually a rite of spring.