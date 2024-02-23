Talbot dies at 91, won Cup in 5 consecutive seasons with Canadiens

MONTREAL – Jean-Guy Talbot, the second-last surviving member of a group of 12 players who won an unprecedented five consecutive Stanley Cup championships with the Montreal Canadiens from 1956-60, died Thursday in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec.
He was 91.
A dependable, stay-at-home defenseman, Talbot played 1,066 regular-season games between 1955-71, skating 801 for the Canadiens. He would go on to play for the Minnesota North Stars, Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues and finally the Buffalo Sabres, getting 285 career points (43 goals, 242 assists).
Retired as a player, Talbot would coach the Blues from 1972-74 and the New York Rangers in 1977-78 before settling in Trois-Rivieres, about 85 miles northeast of Montreal.