Hagens, 17, driven to make U.S. roster for 2024 World Junior Championship

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- James Hagens has had the opportunity to earn a roster spot with the United States at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship circled on his calendar for as long as he can remember.
The fact that he's the youngest of 29 players invited to USA Hockey selection camp this week and isn't eligible until the 2025 NHL Draft is irrelevant to the 17-year-old from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team.
"This has been something I've been looking to be able to get a chance to do for my whole life," Hagens said. "To just be able to have that opportunity come to reality ... it's really cool. And really heartwarming."
Hagens, nicknamed Slim Jim, is the only player from the NTDP to receive an invitation to selection camp this year ahead of the WJC, which will be held in Gothenburg, Sweden, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5. Selection camp, which will help determine the final 25-player roster for the tournament, began Thursday and runs through Saturday.
"He's just driven a lot of offense for us and has been that guy we can put out in really any situation," NTDP coach Nick Fohr said of the forward. "We trust him, [he] makes a ton of plays and is just an all-around great hockey player."
Hagens (5-foot-10, 168 pounds) is second on the NTDP U-18 team with 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) and 90 shots on goal in 23 games, including eight points (four goals, four assists) and 25 shots on goal in seven games against NCAA competition.
His playmaking ability is one thing, but his two-way acumen is what has coaches and scouts champing at the bit.