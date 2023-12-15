Hagens, 17, driven to make U.S. roster for 2024 World Junior Championship

"I try to be more of a playmaker, trying to make the guys around me better," Hagens said. "I'll always look to make that pass, make that play. Obviously you’ve got to know when to shoot and when to take the puck by yourself. But I guess I love looking for that extra pass in finding that player that's open. That's something that I feel I try to do a lot."

He had 85 points (33 goals, 52 assists) in 60 games with the NTDP U-17 and U-18 teams last season, and helped the United States to victories at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2023 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. He had 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in seven games at the Under-17 Challenge to set a tournament record. New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in the same tournament at the same age.

Not surprisingly, Hagens is a big fan of Hughes.

"I really like how he just slows down the game," Hagens said. "The way he skates and the way he does things, you can just sit there and watch him all day. To be able to look up to a guy like that is really cool."

Hagens will attend Boston College next season and join his 18-year-old brother, defenseman Michael Hagens, a prospect for the 2024 NHL Draft who this season is playing with Chicago of the United States Hockey League.

"My dad went to SUNY Brockport and played hockey there as a defenseman (1997-2000), so the family has always been around hockey," James said. "We've been diehard New York Islanders fans ever since we were young, so I guess that's kind of how it started. Dad used to take us to the rink down the street from us and we'd do public skates with him. He showed us how to skate and in the winter, he built us an outdoor rink in our backyard (in Hauppauge, New York), so me and my brother would be out there until midnight, just battling, doing 1-on-1s and just trying to make each other better."

Hagens was joined at selection camp by seven current Boston College players, so there was plenty to discuss.

"He's obviously going to be one of the top picks in 2025, if not first overall," said U.S. forward Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers), a freshman with the Eagles. "He's skilled, smart and has so many tools to his game. Seeing him in May at the U-18 Worlds on our team was huge. We'll get him at BC next year, so we're pretty excited for that. He's a pretty special player."

David Carle, coach of the U.S. National Junior Team, has been impressed with Hagens' poise and confidence on the ice.

"He's been an excellent player in the [United States Hockey League] and it's impressive what he's doing," Carle said. "He just has to be himself and, you know, attack, make plays, get underneath pucks in the middle of the rink, pressure pucks, angle well ... all the things that he does."

NTDP forward Cole Eiserman, a projected top-three pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, has teamed with Hagens since last season.

"I think he's a great center who can win draws, so that's huge for him," said Eiserman, who leads the NTDP with 27 goals and 45 points in 23 games. "He's such a great player to get to play with and watch."