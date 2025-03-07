Walman traded to Oilers by Sharks for 1st-round pick, prospect

Jake Walman was traded to the Edmonton Oilers by the San Jose Sharks on Friday for a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and forward prospect Carl Berglund.

If the first-round pick in the 2026 draft is in the top 12, Edmonton can instead send San Jose its first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. However, if the Oilers trade their first-round pick in the 2027 draft prior to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, then their first-round pick in the 2026 draft will automatically be sent to the Sharks.

Walman has an NHL career-high 32 points (six goals, 26 assists) in 50 games this season, his first with San Jose. The 29-year-old defenseman has one season remaining on a three-year, $10.2 million contract ($3.4 million average annual value) he signed with the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 28, 2023.

Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the third round (No. 82) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Walman has 83 points (31 goals, 52 assists) in 252 regular-season games for the Blues, Red Wings and Sharks. He has played in one Stanley Cup Playoff game.

Berglund has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 45 games with Bakersfield of the American Hockey League this season. The 25-year-old is in the final season of a two-year, entry-level contract he signed with the Oilers as an undrafted free agent on March 22, 2023.

Edmonton (36-22-4) is in second place in the Pacific Division, four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights and five points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.

San Jose (17-38-9) is in last place in the NHL standings.