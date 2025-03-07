Walman traded to Oilers by Sharks for 1st-round pick, prospect

Defenseman has career-high 32 points, under contract through 2025-26

Jake Walman trade capsule 2025

© Derek Leung/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jake Walman was traded to the Edmonton Oilers by the San Jose Sharks on Friday for a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and forward prospect Carl Berglund.

If the first-round pick in the 2026 draft is in the top 12, Edmonton can instead send San Jose its first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. However, if the Oilers trade their first-round pick in the 2027 draft prior to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, then their first-round pick in the 2026 draft will automatically be sent to the Sharks.

Walman has an NHL career-high 32 points (six goals, 26 assists) in 50 games this season, his first with San Jose. The 29-year-old defenseman has one season remaining on a three-year, $10.2 million contract ($3.4 million average annual value) he signed with the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 28, 2023.

Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the third round (No. 82) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Walman has 83 points (31 goals, 52 assists) in 252 regular-season games for the Blues, Red Wings and Sharks. He has played in one Stanley Cup Playoff game.

Berglund has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 45 games with Bakersfield of the American Hockey League this season. The 25-year-old is in the final season of a two-year, entry-level contract he signed with the Oilers as an undrafted free agent on March 22, 2023.

Edmonton (36-22-4) is in second place in the Pacific Division, four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights and five points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.

San Jose (17-38-9) is in last place in the NHL standings.

Related Content

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Players to watch ahead of NHL Trade Deadline include Gibson, O'Reilly, Provorov

Trade Deadline Live Blog

Nelson traded to Avalanche by Islanders

Latest News

Makar, MacKinnon combine for 11 points, Avalanche top Sharks for 4th win in row

Trade Deadline Live Blog

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Players to watch ahead of NHL Trade Deadline include Gibson, O'Reilly, Provorov

Bouchard's OT winner lifts Oilers past Canadiens

Robertson scores OT winner, Stars edge Flames

Nelson traded to Avalanche by Islanders

Forsberg scores 2, Predators hold off Kraken

Unmasked: Deadline trades for No. 1 goalies rare, not easy

Kraken, Mandrycky take center stage on International Women’s Day

NHL Draft notebook: Smith do-it-all defenseman for Tri-City

Guentzel scores hat trick, Lightning rally past Sabres to stay hot

Bobrovsky, Panthers shut out Blue Jackets, push winning streak to 5

Jarvis' late goal lifts Hurricanes past Bruins

Soucy traded to Rangers by Canucks for 3rd-round pick in 2025 Draft

Parayko could be out rest of regular season for Blues with knee injury

Vejmelka makes 38 saves, Utah scores 3 straight to rally past Detroit

Scheifele, Vilardi each has 3 points, Jets defeat Flyers to end 3-game skid