Oettinger signs 8-year, $66 million contract with Stars

Jake Oettinger signed an eight-year, $66 million contract with the Dallas Stars on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $8.25 million, begins next season and runs through 2032-33.

The 25-year-old goalie could have become a restricted free agent after this season. He signed a three-year, $12 million contract ($4 million) AAV with Dallas on Sept. 1, 2022.

"Dallas is all I've ever wanted to be and the only place I ever wanted to be so when this opportunity came up, I was so excited." Oettinger told the Stars website. "My wife and I love Dallas so much. My family loves it. Dallas feels like home for us now so no place we'd rather be."

Oettinger is 3-0-0 with a 1.63 goals-against average and .948 save percentage this season for the Stars (4-0-0). He and Casey DeSmith had back-to-back shutouts in victories against the New York Islanders (3-0) and Seattle Kraken (2-0) at American Airlines Center on Oct. 12-13.

DeSmith will start for the Stars against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT).

NYI@DAL: Oettinger holds Islanders scoreless in 3-0 win

Oettinger, chosen in the first round (No. 26) of the 2017 NHL Draft, is 187-116-48 with a 2.49 GAA, .914 save percentage and 11 shutouts in 196 regular-season games (187 starts) and 23-22 with a 2.46 GAA, .916 save percentage and two shutouts in 47 Stanley Cup Playoff games (45 starts), all for the Stars. He helped them to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, a six-game loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, and consecutive Western Conference Final appearances in 2023 and 2024, and made 64 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames in Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round.

"Jake has established himself as one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL," Stars general manager Jim Nill said. "His unique blend of poise, size, athleticism, and mental toughness has helped our team reach new heights since he's taken over the net. He is an integral part of our core that will allow us to contend for the Stanley Cup this season, but also for many years to come.

"Off the ice, Jake is a leader in our team's community efforts and is always willing to give his time and resources. I'm pleased that Jake and his wife, Kennedi, will be part of our family for many years to come."

Since the 2020-21 NHL season, Oettinger ranks in the top 10 in wins (116, sixth) and GAA (2.49, seventh) among active goalies to play at least 50 regular-season games. He also is tied for 11th in save percentage (.914) and tied for 13th in shutouts (11), and his 23 playoff wins since 2022 are tied with Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers for the second-most by any goalie.

The Stars have two other members of the 2017 Draft Class signed long term: Defenseman Miro Heiskanen eight years, $67.6 million, July 17, 2021) and forward Jason Robertson (four years, $31 million, Oct. 6, 2022). Defenseman Esa Lindell signed a five-year, $26.25 million contract ($5.25 AAV) with Dallas on Sept. 17 that begins next season.

