Oettinger signs 8-year, $66 million contract with Stars

Jake Oettinger signed an eight-year, $66 million contract with the Dallas Stars on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $8.25 million, begins next season and runs through 2032-33.

The 25-year-old goalie could have become a restricted free agent after this season. He signed a three-year, $12 million contract ($4 million) AAV with Dallas on Sept. 1, 2022.

"Dallas is all I've ever wanted to be and the only place I ever wanted to be so when this opportunity came up, I was so excited." Oettinger told the Stars website. "My wife and I love Dallas so much. My family loves it. Dallas feels like home for us now so no place we'd rather be."

Oettinger is 3-0-0 with a 1.63 goals-against average and .948 save percentage this season for the Stars (4-0-0). He and Casey DeSmith had back-to-back shutouts in victories against the New York Islanders (3-0) and Seattle Kraken (2-0) at American Airlines Center on Oct. 12-13.

DeSmith will start for the Stars against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT).