Roslovic signs 1-year contract with Oilers

Forward had 39 points for Hurricanes last season

roslovic_jack_car_10082025

© Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Jack Roslovic signed a 1-year, $1.5 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old forward had 39 points (22 goals, 17 assists) in 81 games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season and four points (one goal, three assists) in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the Winnipeg Jets with the No. 25 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Roslovic has 260 points (102 goals, 158 assists) in 526 regular-season games for the Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers and Hurricanes and 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 45 playoff games.

