Jack Hughes to attend All-Star Weekend, status uncertain

Jack Hughes will be in attendance for 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald confirmed Tuesday.

Whether or not he’ll be able to play remains uncertain. The 22-year-old is week to week with an upper-body injury after the center fell awkwardly on a rush late in the third period of a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 5. Hughes is second on the Devils with 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 32 games this season, trailing Jesper Bratt (48 points; 17 goals, 31 assists in 45 games).

“He will be attending the All-Star Game,” Fitzgerald said after being promoted by the Devils to president/general manager. “Will he be on the ice for the All-Star Game? That’s unknown. He’s excited to be part of the festivities, the captain picking his squad.

“Will he be on the ice? I’m not sure. He’s in a good place mentally. He feels good physically. He’s improving every single day, and that’s the most important thing. Time frame-wise, I don’t have a time frame.”

All-Star Weekend is Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and has a new look this year. The Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft will be held Feb. 1 (6 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN, TVAS) as part of All-Star Thursday. Player captains, alternate captains and celebrity captains will pick four teams of 11 players (nine skaters, two goalies) for the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS).

Hughes is captain of Team Hughes, which he is slated to lead alongside his brother, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes. Grammy Award-winning musician Michael Bublé is the team’s celebrity captain.

Hughes also was one of the 12 participants announced earlier this month for the NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Feb. 2 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

New Jersey (24-18-3) is fourth in the Metropolitan Division and has gone 3-4-1 in eight games since Hughes was injured. The Devils, who rallied for a 6-5 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, are also without defensemen Dougie Hamilton (pectoral) and Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), and forwards Ondrej Palat (lower body), and Tomas Nosek (foot).

“We can’t be the same team with Jack Hughes in the lineup as we are without him,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve got to manufacture goals a certain way.”